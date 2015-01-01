Abstract

BACKGROUND: There is no suitable scoring system that can be used to predict mortality in children with acute paraquat intoxication (APP).



AIM: To optimize a predictive scoring system for mortality in children with APP.



METHODS: A total of 113 children with APP from January 1, 2010 to January 1, 2020 were enrolled in this study. These patients were divided into survivors and non-survivors. We compared the clinical characteristics between the two groups and analyzed the independent prognostic risk factors. The survival rates of patients with different values of the pediatric critical illness score (PCIS) were assessed using kaplan-meier survival analysis. The best scoring system was established by using the area under the receiver operating characteristic curve analysis.



RESULTS: The overall mortality rate was 23.4%. All non-survivors died within 20 days; 48.1% (13/27) died within 3 days, and 70.3% (19/27) died within 7 days. Compared to survivors, the non-survivors were older, had higher white blood cell count, alanine aminotransferase (ALT), aspartate aminotransferase, serum creatinine, blood urea nitrogen, glucose, and pediatric early warning score, and had lower platelet count, albumin, Serum sodium (Na(+)) and PCIS. ALT and PCIS were the independent prognostic risk factors for children with APP. The survival rate of children classified as extremely critical patients (100%) was lower than that of children classified as critical (60%) or noncritical (6.7%) patients. The specificity of ALT was high (96.51%), but the sensitivity was low (59.26%). The sensitivity and specificity of ALT combined with PCIS were high, 92.59% and 87.21%, respectively. The difference in mortality was significantly higher for ALT combined with PCIS (area under the receiver operating characteristic: 0.937; 95%CI: 0.875-0.974; P < 0.05).



CONCLUSION: In our study, ALT and PCIS were independent prognostic risk factors for children with APP. ALT combined with PCIS is an optimal predictive mortality scoring system for children with APP.

