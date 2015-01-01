Abstract

The Constitution of India provides certain special privileges to the women considering their tender nature but still strong patriarchal traditions persist in many different societal parts which prevent the actual realization of these rights. Patriarchal notion treats women as their chattel and there are everyday instances of sexual violence against women. Sexual violence against women is the most odious form of violence and it is nothing less than the showcasing of male dominance. Women's sexuality is one important area of women's subordination and sexual harassment. There are ample laws to deal with cases relating to sexual violence but still, there is no lessening of these ghastly incidents against women. This paper intends to highlight the trauma of sexual violence faced by women in India historically and the nuances of the prevalent laws in their protection.

