Abstract

BACKGROUND: Crisis hotlines are described as a direct communication system, usually telephone, set up to prevent suicide. However, few studies have evaluated their effectiveness.



OBJECTIVE: The present study aims to perform a systematic review, using PRISMA, on the effectiveness of interventions through direct communication systems to reduce the number of suicides or suicide attempts.



METHODS: This is a systematic review that searched the following databases: Medline, Cochrane, Scielo, and clinicaltrials.gov. We used the Oxford 2011 classification to assess the level of evidence.



RESULTS: The literature search found 267 studies, of which 35 fulfilled the selection criteria. Although significant heterogeneity was found among studies, there is evidence that direct telephone interventions are effective when included in broader preventive protocols with a trained team.



DISCUSSION: Despite the limitations, e.g., heterogeneity of samples, distinctive designs, and different outcomes, it is possible to implement a protocol for the use of remote services to prevent suicide and suicide attempts.



CONCLUSION: A hotline or similar could be an effective intervention for broader suicide prevention programs. However, as the studies are very heterogeneous, it is necessary to specify the main protocols components that enhance effectiveness.

Language: en