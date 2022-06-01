Abstract

Self-inflicted burns are a relatively uncommon but profound attempt at suicide. Twenty years ago, we first reviewed our experience with self-inflicted burns. With this current study, we sought to determine whether there had been any change in the incidence or outcomes of self-inflicted burns. All burn patients admitted between January 1, 2012, and December 31, 2021, with self-inflicted burns were compared with all other admissions. The frequency of self-inflicted burns and confounding risk factors of patients with self-inflicted burns remained unchanged. A large proportion (87.4 %) of the patients had psychiatric disease. They also had larger burns and higher mortality than accidental burns. Unexpectedly, logistic regression analysis that controlled for age, total percent total body surface area (TBSA) burn, sex, and inhalation injury revealed that those patients with self-inflicted burns had 72 % lower odds of dying than the general population. In conclusion, there has been no improvement in the incidence of self-inflicted burns. They result in very severe injuries, but when age, burn size, gender, and inhalation injury are controlled for, they have at least as good a chance for survival as the general burn population.

