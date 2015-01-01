Abstract

BACKGROUND: Due to limited capability to function in post-injury daily life injury, survivors need to be reliably assessed without need to commute more than necessary. The key action is to determine the level of functioning difficulties. Having the opportunity of conducting a national post-crash traffic safety and health cohort study, we aimed to translate into Persian and assess the psychometric properties of the World Health Organization Disability Assessment Schedule 2.0 (WHODAS 2.0) through phone surveys six month post injury.



METHODS: First, having World Health Organization permission, we tested the translation validity by forward translation, expert panel evaluation, back-translation, pre-testing and cognitive interviewing, and finalizing the Persian WHODAS. Then, through a psychometric study within a national cohort platform, the validity, reliability and applicability of the 12-item WHODAS was assessed through phone surveys. We included data of 255 road traffic injury patients enrolled from the cohort at six-month follow-up. The psychometric assessment (internal consistency reliability and stability reliability) was conducted on test-retest data of 50 patients with an average 7-day time span. An exploratory factor analysis tested the construct validity using extraction method of principal component factor and oblique rotation on data from 255 patients. Regarding the multiple criteria including an eigenvalue > 0.9, Cattell's scree test, cumulative variance, and the theoretical basis, the minimum number of factors were retained. Data were analyzed using STATA statistical software package.



RESULTS: The respondents were mostly male (81%), employed (71%), educated (87%), and with a mean age of 37.7(14.9). The Persian version had high internal consistency reliability (Cronbach's α = 0.93) and excellent stability reliability (ICC = 0.97, 95% CI: 0.92-0.98). An exploratory factor analysis retained four factors defining 86% of all the variance. Factors of Self-care, Mobility, and Cognition were completely retained.



CONCLUSIONS: The brief Pesrian WHODAS 2.0 was highly reliable and valid to be applied through phone interviews post injury.

