Abstract

BACKGROUND: This study aims to identify the main predictive factors that allow for the recognition of adolescents with a higher risk of re-attempting suicide.



METHOD: A longitudinal 12-month follow-up design was carried out in a sample of 533 Spanish adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. The data collection period comprised September 2013 to November 2016, including a one-year follow-up after hospital discharge.



RESULTS: A statistically significant regression model was obtained to predict suicide re-attempt at 12-months' follow-up (χ(2) = 34.843; p < 0.001; Nagelkerke R(2) = 0.105), including personal history of self-injury (OR = 2.721, p < 0.001, 95% CI [1.706, 4.340]) and age (OR = 0.541, p = 0.009, 95% CI [0.340, 0.860]), correctly classifying 82.6% of the sample. Our results show that having a personal history of self-injury and being younger than 14 years old were predictors of suicide re-attempt during the first year after an adolescent's first admission to emergency services.



CONCLUSIONS: Considering these factors could contribute to the design of more tailored and effective interventions to prevent suicidal behavior in adolescents at high risk of re-attempting suicide.

