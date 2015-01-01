|
Citation
|
Bouleh PG, Allen SJ, Hammer LB. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(13): e7845.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35805503
|
Abstract
|
This study assessed the associations of employee's perceptions of family-supportive supervisor behaviors (FSSB) and their psychological distress across four occupational populations (n = 3778): Information technology; healthcare; military-connected Veterans; and National Guard service members. Data were gathered and analyzed from four larger archival datasets to compare differences in these relationships.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
psychological distress; mental health; FSSB; occupational stress; social support