Qiu X, Li T, Fang Q, Huang L, Zheng X. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(13): 7951.
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
35805609
BACKGROUND: As a higher-risk group of postpartum depression (PPD), rural to urban floating women urgently require effective and accessible mental health care after childbirth to prevent PPD. Even though there were various interventions, only a small number of women have sought professional help to reduce their depressive symptoms after childbirth, suggesting the need for an innovative intervention delivery to overcome women's help-seeking barriers. Online and offline (OTO) interventions, which combine face-to-face and internet-based interventions, provide apparent benefits. As a result, the protocol for a randomized controlled study (RCT) was designed to examine the effectiveness and acceptability of OTO intervention on psychosocial outcomes for Chinese rural-to-urban floating women including the reduction of PPD symptoms and PPD stigma, and the improvement of social support and quality of life.
postpartum depression; social support; e-health technology; online and offline intervention; postpartum women; social stigma; study protocol