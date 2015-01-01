Abstract

The increase in predatory practices in the substance use disorder treatment industry calls for the development of measures to assess individuals' knowledge about these practices.



METHODS: This study describes the development of the Knowledge of Predatory Practices Scale (KPPS), a newly developed measure designed to assess the knowledge of predatory practices within the substance use disorder treatment industry. An exploratory factor analysis was conducted to determine the factor structure of this measure.



RESULTS: The final 11-item KPPS consisted of two factors-knowledge about general predatory practices (9 items) and knowledge about unethical practices (2 items). Overall, these factors explained 61.75% of the total variance. The Cronbach's alpha for the KPPS was 0.81.



CONCLUSIONS: The KPPS is a reliable measure of knowledge of predatory practices within the substance use disorder treatment industry and can be used as a measurement tool to educate individuals seeking help for their loved ones who are misusing substances.

