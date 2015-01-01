SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Farmer AY, Wei Y, Powell KG, Treitler P, Killawi A, Lardier D, Peterson NA, Borys S, Hallcom DK. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(13): e7980.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

DOI

10.3390/ijerph19137980

PMID

35805632

Abstract

The increase in predatory practices in the substance use disorder treatment industry calls for the development of measures to assess individuals' knowledge about these practices.

METHODS: This study describes the development of the Knowledge of Predatory Practices Scale (KPPS), a newly developed measure designed to assess the knowledge of predatory practices within the substance use disorder treatment industry. An exploratory factor analysis was conducted to determine the factor structure of this measure.

RESULTS: The final 11-item KPPS consisted of two factors-knowledge about general predatory practices (9 items) and knowledge about unethical practices (2 items). Overall, these factors explained 61.75% of the total variance. The Cronbach's alpha for the KPPS was 0.81.

CONCLUSIONS: The KPPS is a reliable measure of knowledge of predatory practices within the substance use disorder treatment industry and can be used as a measurement tool to educate individuals seeking help for their loved ones who are misusing substances.


Language: en

Keywords

substance use disorder; knowledge; loved ones; predatory practices; scale development; substance use disorder treatment

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print