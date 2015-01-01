Abstract

(1) Background: Although parental behavior is known to be an important source of influence, relatively few studies have examined the factors possibly contributing parental stressors as being directly related to their children's sport socialization. The present study explored the relative importance of related parental stressors and the associations between these stressors and various types of parental involvement. (2) Method: A total of 1260 parents completed an online form including demographic questions, questions on their children's sport participation, and three self-report measures (PSSS, PISQ, and PASSES). (3) Results: The results revealed that the multiple linear regression models for overall parental stress were statistically significant. The significant predictors were the parent's educational level, the child's current stage of sports participation, and the child's sport injury (or the lack thereof). Furthermore, the stressors perceived by parents were positively associated with parental direct behavior and pressure. (4) Conclusions: Parents are under more stress as their child's stages of sport development increases, if their child has already had a sports injury, and the parents' directive behavior and experienced stress were significantly associated. The obtained results expand the existing knowledge of the complexity of parents' importance in children's sports careers.

