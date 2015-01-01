|
Citation
Lewis ME, Smith J, Wildcat S, Anderson A, Walls ML. Int. J. Environ. Res. Public Health 2022; 19(13): e8018.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35805678
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Indigenous youth and young adults endure some of the highest rates of physical and mental health problems in the United States compared to their non-Indigenous counterparts. Colonization, oppression, and discrimination play a substantial role in these inequitable disease rates. However, culture (e.g., identity, participation, and connection) relates to the prevention of and recovery from illness in Indigenous populations. The Remember the Removal program aims to teach Indigenous youth and young adults tribally specific culture, history, and language to put them on a trajectory to become informed and culturally connected community leaders. We examined the program's effects on health.
Language: en
Keywords
culture as prevention; Indigenous mental health; Indigenous youth