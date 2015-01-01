Abstract

The exclusive pedestrian phase (EPP) has proven to be an effective method of eliminating pedestrian-vehicle conflicts at signalized intersections. The existing EPP setting conditions take traffic efficiency and safety as optimization goals, which may contribute to unfair interactions between vehicles and pedestrians. This study develops a multiobjective optimization framework to determine the EPP setting criteria, with consideration for the tradeoff between transportation equity and cost. In transportation equity modeling and considering environmental conditions, the transportation equity index is proposed to quantify pedestrian-vehicle equity differences. In cost modeling, traffic safety and efficiency factors are converted into monetary values, and the pedestrian-vehicle interaction is introduced. To validate the proposed optimization framework, a video-based data collection is conducted on wet and dry environment conditions at the selected intersection. The parameters in the proposed model are calibrated based on the results of the video analysis. This study compares the performance of the multiobjective evolutionary algorithm based on decomposition (MOEA) and the nondominated sorting genetic algorithm II (NSGA-II) methods in building the sets of nondominated solutions. The optimization results show that the decrease in transportation equity will lead to an increase in cost. The obtained Pareto front approximations correspond to diverse signal timing patterns and achieve a balance between optimizing either objective to different extents. The sensitivity analysis reveals the application domains for the EPP and the traditional two-way control phase (TWC) under different vehicular/pedestrian demand, yielding rate, and environment conditions. The EPP control is more suitable at intersections with high pedestrian volumes and low yielding rates, especially in wet conditions. The results provide operational guidelines for decision-makers for properly selecting the pedestrian phase pattern at signalized intersections.

