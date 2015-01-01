|
Ellison JM, Cain CM, Baker B, Paige B. Int. J. Offender Ther. Comp. Criminol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35808834
Guided by the premise that an individual's safety may be more at risk when their routines, personal attributes, or lack of guardianship influence their opportunity for exposure to violence, we examined the factors that influenced victimization risks and safety perceptions among a representative sample of respondents incarcerated at a large Midwestern jail.
victimization; risk; corrections; jail; opportunity