Abstract

Sleepiness at the wheel (SW) is recognized as an important factor contributing to road traffic accidents, since up to 30 percent of fatal accidents have been attributed to SW. Sleepiness-related motor vehicle accidents may occur both from falling asleep while driving and from behavior impairment attributable to sleepiness. SW can be caused by various sleep disorders but also by behavioral factors such as sleep deprivation, shift work and non-restorative sleep, as well as chronic disease or the treatment with drugs that negatively affect the level of vigilance. An association between obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and motor vehicle accidents has been found, with an increasing risk in OSA patients up to sevenfold in comparison to the general population. Regular treatment with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) relieves excessive daytime sleepiness and reduces the crash risk. Open questions still remain about the physiological and clinical determinants of SW in OSA patients: the severity of OSA in terms of the frequency of respiratory events (apnea hypopnea index, AHI) or hypoxic load, the severity of daytime sleepiness, concomitant chronic sleep deprivation, comorbidities, the presence of depressive symptoms or chronic fatigue. Herein, we provide a review addressing the epidemiological, physiological and clinical aspects of SW, with a particular focus on the methods to recognize those patients at risk of SW.

