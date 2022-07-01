Abstract

OBJECTIVE(S): To examine child deaths in motor vehicle crashes by rurality, restraint use, and state child passenger restraint laws. STUDY DESIGN: 2015-2019 Fatality Analysis Reporting System data were analyzed to determine deaths and rates by passenger and crash characteristics. Optimal restraint use was defined using age and type of restraint according to child passenger safety recommendations.



RESULTS: Death rates per 100,000 population were highest for non-Hispanic Black (1.96; [1.84,2.07]) and American Indian or Alaska Native children (2.67; [2.14,3.20]) and lowest for Asian or Pacific Islander children (0.57; [0.47,0.67]). Death rates increased with rurality with the lowest rate (0.88; [0.84,0.92]) in the most urban counties and the highest rate (4.47; [3.88,5.06]) in the most rural counties. Children who were not optimally restrained had higher deaths rates compared with optimally restrained children (0.84; [0.81,0.87] vs. 0.44; [0.42,0.46], respectively). The death rate was higher in counties where states only required child passenger restraint use for passengers aged ≤6 years (1.64; [1.50,1.78]) compared with those requiring child passenger restraint use for passengers age ≤7 or ≤8 (1.06; [1.01,1.12]).



CONCLUSIONS: Proper restraint use and extending the ages covered by child passenger restraint laws reduce the risk for child crash deaths. Additionally, racial and geographic disparities in crash deaths were identified, especially among Black and Hispanic children in rural areas. Decision makers can consider extending the ages covered by child passenger restraint laws until at least age 9 to increase proper child restraint use and reduce crash injuries and deaths.

