Abstract

The association between women's labor force participation, their alcohol consumption patterns, and mortality risk is unclear. This study assessed all-cause mortality risk among women in the United States, considering their labor force status and alcohol drinking. This study used discrete-time hazard models to examine this association using 2001-2015 National Health Interview Survey-Linked Mortality Files (NHIS-LMF) data (n = 147,714) for women aged 25 to 65 with 5725 deaths in this sample. Complex survey-weighted adjustments and E-values calculations were used to limit quantitative and observational biases. Alcohol consumption and labor force status together lead to substantial mortality risks. There is a statistically significant mortality risk among unemployed women (HR 2.15, 95% CI 1.18-3.91) and women not in labor force (HR 2.38, 95% CI 1.87-3.01). In the stratified models, non-Hispanic blacks (HR 1.48, 95% CI 1.30-1.67) and Asians (HR 1.93, 95% CI 1.54-2.44) have heightened mortality risks borne out of employment. Women with higher psychological distress have a 26% higher risk of all-cause mortality when not in labor force. With the help of cross-sectional data, this study demonstrates that women not in labor force and unemployed women are more likely to be affected by their drinking habits, and their employment status is associated with lower mortality risk. Further research should be focused on cause-specific mortality, gender roles and norms, reasons for unemployment, and comorbidities using more recent data, causal modeling techniques, and an extended mortality follow-up period.

