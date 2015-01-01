Abstract

Road detection is a crucial part of the autonomous driving system, and semantic segmentation is used as the default method for this kind of task. However, the descriptive categories of agroforestry are not directly definable and constrain the semantic segmentation-based method for road detection. This paper proposes a novel road detection approach to overcome the problem mentioned above. Specifically, a novel two-stage method for road detection in an agroforestry environment, namely ARDformer. First, a transformer-based hierarchical feature aggregation network is used for semantic segmentation. After the segmentation network generates the scene mask, the edge extraction algorithm extracts the trail's edge. It then calculates the periphery of the trail to surround the area where the trail and grass are located. The proposed method is tested on the public agroforestry dataset, and experimental results show that the intersection over union is approximately 0.82, which significantly outperforms the baseline. Moreover, ARDformer is also effective in a real agroforestry environment.

