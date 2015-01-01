Abstract

As mobile devices become more and more popular, users gain many conveniences. It has also made smartphone makers install new software and prebuilt hardware on their products, including many kinds of sensors. With improved storage and computing power, users also become accustomed to storing and interacting with personally sensitive information. Due to convenience and efficiency, mobile devices use gait authentication widely. In recent years, protecting the information security of mobile devices has become increasingly important. It has become a hot research area because smartphones are vulnerable to theft or unauthorized access. This paper proposes a novel attack model called a collusion attack. Firstly, we study the imitation attack in the general state and its results and propose and verify the feasibility of our attack. We propose a collusion attack model and train participants with quantified action specifications. The results demonstrate that our attack increases the attacker's false match rate only using an acceleration sensor in some systems sensor. Furthermore, we propose a multi-cycle defense model based on acceleration direction changes to improve the robustness of smartphone-based gait authentication methods against such attacks. Experimental results show that our defense model can significantly reduce the attacker's success rate.

