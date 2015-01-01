|
Citation
Tas S, Sari O, Dalveren Y, Pazar S, Kara A, Derawi M. Sensors (Basel) 2022; 22(13): e4740.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)
DOI
PMID
35808251
Abstract
This study proposes a simple convolutional neural network (CNN)-based model for vehicle classification in low resolution surveillance images collected by a standard security camera installed distant from a traffic scene. In order to evaluate its effectiveness, the proposed model is tested on a new dataset containing tiny (100 × 100 pixels) and low resolution (96 dpi) vehicle images. The proposed model is then compared with well-known VGG16-based CNN models in terms of accuracy and complexity.
Language: en
Keywords
deep learning; convolutional neural network; low quality; low resolution; vehicle classification