Abstract

At present, the COVID-19 pandemic still presents with outbreaks occasionally, and pedestrians in public areas are at risk of being infected by the viruses. In order to reduce the risk of cross-infection, an advanced pedestrian state sensing method for automated patrol vehicles based on multi-sensor fusion is proposed to sense pedestrian state. Firstly, the pedestrian data output by the Euclidean clustering algorithm and the YOLO V4 network are obtained, and a decision-level fusion method is adopted to improve the accuracy of pedestrian detection. Then, combined with the pedestrian detection results, we calculate the crowd density distribution based on multi-layer fusion and estimate the crowd density in the scenario according to the density distribution. In addition, once the crowd aggregates, the body temperature of the aggregated crowd is detected by a thermal infrared camera. Finally, based on the proposed method, an experiment with an automated patrol vehicle is designed to verify the accuracy and feasibility. The experimental results have shown that the mean accuracy of pedestrian detection is increased by 17.1% compared with using a single sensor. The area of crowd aggregation is divided, and the mean error of the crowd density estimation is 3.74%. The maximum error between the body temperature detection results and thermometer measurement results is less than 0.8°, and the abnormal temperature targets can be determined in the scenario, which can provide an efficient advanced pedestrian state sensing technique for the prevention and control area of an epidemic.

