Abstract

Driving propensity is the driver's attitude towards the actual traffic situation and the corresponding decision-making or behavior during the driving process. It is of great significance to improve the accuracy of safety early warning and reduce traffic accidents. In this paper, a real-time identification system of driving propensity based on AutoNavi navigation data is proposed. The main work includes: (1) A dynamic data acquisition method of AutoNavi navigation is proposed to obtain the time, speed and acceleration of the driver during the navigation process. (2) The dynamic data collection method of AutoNavi navigation is analyzed and verified through the dynamic data obtained in the real vehicle experiment. The principal component analysis method is used to process the experimental data to extract the driving propensity characteristics variables. (3) The fruit fly optimization algorithm combined with GRNN (generalized neural network) and the feature variable set are used to build a FOA-GRNN-based model. The results show that the overall accuracy of the model can reach 94.17%. (4) A driving propensity identification system is constructed. The system has been verified through real vehicle test experiments. This paper provides a novel and convenient method for building personalized intelligent driver assistance systems in practical applications.

