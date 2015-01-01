SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Freier A, Kruse J, Schmalbach B, Zara S, Werner S, Brahler E, Fegert JM, Kampling H. Data Brief 2022; 42: e108272.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.dib.2022.108272

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This article provides supplementary data for the original research article 'The Mediation Effect of Personality Functioning Between Different Types of Child Maltreatment and the Development of Depression/Anxiety Symptoms - a German Representative Study' [1]. The representative data were acquired as part of a broader survey on different aspects of mental health in the German population. This supplementary data article contains the statistical analyses of the relationship between the different subtypes of child maltreatment (CM) and impairments of personality functioning, which were only presented as a diagram in the original article. Additionally, the analyses conducted separately for symptoms of depression and anxiety as well as gender are provided. For the mediation analyses, the variables of depression/anxiety symptoms, personality functioning and CM types were standardized. The data may be useful for discussion, further insights and as a starting point for the development of further studies.


Language: en

Keywords

Anxiety; Child maltreatment; Depression; Gender differences; Mental health; Operationalized Psychodynamic Diagnosis (OPD); Personality functioning

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print