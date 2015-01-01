|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Pennsylvania has one of the highest opioid overdose rates in the US; however, since 2018 approximately 80% of people who experienced an opioid overdose in the state survived. More attention has been paid to opioid overdose mortality despite notable individual and geographic differences in overdose survival. Naloxone is an essential tool in increasing chances of survival after opioid overdose, but its availability and the rate at which it is administered differs by county in Pennsylvania and nationally.
