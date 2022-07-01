Abstract

A psychiatric epidemic has accompanied the COVID-19 pandemic and specific vulnerable populations have been identified. We aimed to explore the presence of anxiety, acute stress and depression among these vulnerable groups after a year of pandemic and relate them to our previous results obtained with the same methodology during the initial peak of the pandemic in Spain. A total of 2182 participants conducted a national survey, starting on March 2021. Sociodemographic information and clinical symptoms were assessed. The sample was divided into four groups in order to develop four substudies with these results: 1) Healthcare workers presented lower anxiety, acute stress, and depression than non-Healthcare workers (p < 0.001), being nurses the most affected. 2) People with mental disorders experienced higher anxiety, acute stress, and depression than people without (p < 0.001), as well as a higher rate of COVID cases (14% vs. 9.3%, p = 0.041). 3) People ≥60 years old presented lower anxiety and acute stress than people <60, (p < 0.05) and a weaker depressive syndrome (p = 0.003). 4) Males presented lower anxiety, acute stress and depression than females (p < 0.001). According to the results obtained during the initial peak, Healthcare workers have developed efficient coping strategies, while elders have managed to maintain their previously emotional balance. Notwithstanding, women and people with mental disorders continue to be vulnerable to emotional distress after a year of pandemic. Women and people with mental disorders continue to be especially vulnerable to emotional distress after a year of pandemic.

Language: en