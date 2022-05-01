|
Sangji NF, Cain-Nielsen AH, Jakubus JL, Mikhail JN, Lussiez A, Neiman P, Montgomery JR, Oliphant BW, Scott JW, Hemmila MR. Surgery 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
35811165
BACKGROUND: Meaningful reporting of quality metrics relies on detecting a statistical difference when a true difference in performance exists. Larger cohorts and longer time frames can produce higher rates of statistical differences. However, older data are less relevant when attempting to enact change in the clinical setting. The selection of time frames must reflect a balance between being too small (type II errors) and too long (stale data). We explored the use of power analysis to optimize time frame selection for trauma quality reporting.
