Citation
Haq MT, Zlatkovic M, Ksaibati K. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2022; 14(3): 498-522.
Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This paper investigates the significant contributing factors affecting the injury severity of car drivers, car passengers, and truck occupants from the aspects of car-truck collisions along interstate 80 (I-80) in Wyoming using a binary logit model with a Bayesian inference approach. Fixed- and random-effects models were developed to examine the effects on severe and non-severe injuries.
Language: en
Keywords
Bayesian binary logit model; car-truck crashes; Hamiltonian Monte Carlo; occupant-level injury severity; random effects