Journal Article

Citation

Tang TQ, Zhang BT, Wang T. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2022; 14(4): 693-722.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/19439962.2020.1827107

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

To take advantage of enormous evacuation data for the efficiency of emergency evacuation, we in this paper develop an improved framework for evacuation planning, which is composed of a modified network-based model and a corresponding optimization structure. Under the proposed framework, we describe pedestrians' features in a computationally efficient way according to their movement pattern and design a model where a typical optimization problem can be well integrated. At the optimization stage, we present a novel algorithm that is more suitable for the allocation of network nodes. For validation, the framework is applied based on the data from experiments and a specific scenario to simulate emergency evacuation. The preliminary numerical results show that a satisfactory evacuation plan can be developed within an acceptable calculation time. Combining with other supporting data, the framework can be further extended to investigate other evacuation strategies in large-scale and crowded pedestrian facilities.


Language: en

Keywords

evacuation planning; network-based model; optimization algorithm; pedestrian

