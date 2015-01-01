Abstract

To take advantage of enormous evacuation data for the efficiency of emergency evacuation, we in this paper develop an improved framework for evacuation planning, which is composed of a modified network-based model and a corresponding optimization structure. Under the proposed framework, we describe pedestrians' features in a computationally efficient way according to their movement pattern and design a model where a typical optimization problem can be well integrated. At the optimization stage, we present a novel algorithm that is more suitable for the allocation of network nodes. For validation, the framework is applied based on the data from experiments and a specific scenario to simulate emergency evacuation. The preliminary numerical results show that a satisfactory evacuation plan can be developed within an acceptable calculation time. Combining with other supporting data, the framework can be further extended to investigate other evacuation strategies in large-scale and crowded pedestrian facilities.

Language: en