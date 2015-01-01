|
Liu P, Fan WD. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2022; 14(5): 723-736.
(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
As one of the most frequently occurring crashes, rear-end crashes often result in injuries and property damage, especially when large trucks are involved. To investigate the contributing factors and the unobserved heterogeneity in such factors, a mixed logit model is developed to analyze rear-end crashes involving large trucks. A dataset containing 7,976 rear-end crashes involving large trucks is collected from Highway Safety Information System (HSIS) in North Carolina between 2005 and 2013. Driver, roadway, and environmental related characteristics are considered in the analysis. Speed limit over 50 mph is found to be better modeled as a random-parameter at specific injury severity levels.
injury severity analysis; large truck; mixed logit model; rear-end crash