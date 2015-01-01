|
Citation
Jun Y, Go J, Yeom C. J. Transp. Saf. Secur. 2022; 14(6): 1002-1021.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Southeastern Transportation Center, and Beijing Jiaotong University, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Technological advances have reached the fusion idea of virtual road safety audits that use a driving simulator for road safety audits. To improve this concept, researchers have proposed frameworks for virtual road safety audits at the initial stage. Until recently, VRSA experiments have been performed by experts' decisions without taking into account the testability and feasibility of experimental variables. Therefore, this study attempts to propose and apply an approach to prioritize the relative importance of experimental variables for virtual road safety audits using a driving simulator. As a method, experts completed the survey for the analytic hierarchy process method, a multiple criteria decision-making process.
Language: en
Keywords
Analytic hierarchy process; driving simulator; experimental variables; road safety audit