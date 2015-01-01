Abstract

Public opposition to alternative intersection/interchange designs can be a large barrier to their implementation, even when they have safety and efficiency benefits. This study evaluated the factors influencing perceptions for four alternative designs: the roundabout, the restricted crossing U-turn, the displaced left turn, and the diverging diamond interchange. A survey was designed and distributed to 1,000 adults residing in the State of Indiana. The survey solicited participant acceptance of and driver confidence with alternative designs. Bivariate ordered probit models were estimated to evaluate the impact of socio-demographic and trip-making characteristics on public perception. The findings suggest that respondents who are younger, male, highly educated, who travel more often or for farther distances, and who rate their own driving ability highly, are more likely to accept and be confident using alternative designs. The results of this study can inform future outreach efforts by improving transportation agency understanding of public opinions and primary concerns regarding these designs and provide potential paths for improving public perception.

