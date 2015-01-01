Abstract

Physical infrastructure systems contribute to human civilization significantly and play a key role in the smooth operation of society. However, such systems may experience loss of functionality because of external shocks, i.e., human-made or natural hazards. To enhance the resiliency of the infrastructure systems, network positions or credentials of infrastructure components (e.g., roads, bridges) based on their topology or connectivity need to be assessed. The empirical literature does not provide specific guidance how such topological credentials may contribute to system resilience, i.e., reducing overall adverse impacts as well as recovering from loss of performance. This study emphasized a coordinated and extensive network of experiments at different geographic scales by applying complex network principles to explore the resiliency of Florida road networks. Geographic modeling was used along with Florida road (with bridges) network data to perform network experiments and prioritize certain bridges based on their network credentials. In particular, the study established a systematic approach to rank the topological credentials of bridges based on the connectivity and attributes (i.e., weights) of road networks. Such credentials change significantly when different weights (i.e., vehicular traffic) are introduced to the network topology at different geographic scales. The practical implications for transportation network resilience as well as the scaling effects are examined by quantifying resilience in terms of average network travel time and developing recovery schemes of bridges for a sample road network. The study developed a credible methodology that would benefit states, municipalities, and other transportation authorities to prioritize risk-based recovery strategies.

Language: en