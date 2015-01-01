Abstract

Moving to a low carbon transport system represents an opportunity to create more equitable, as well as sustainable transport system. However, little is known about inequalities in transport by ethnicity. We examine current inequities in household travel between Pacific and non-Pacific populations in Aotearoa/NZ using the New Zealand Household Travel Survey (2003 to 2014). Participants were grouped into Pacific peoples if they identified with one or more Pacific ethnicities. Data were analysed for all of Aotearoa/NZ and for Auckland where two thirds of Pacific peoples live. Pacific peoples have less access to bicycles and cars and different patterns of travel compared to the non-Pacific population. Overall, Pacific peoples emit 30% less GHGe daily from household-level travel. These differences are likely due to differences in sociodemographic characteristics, physical, sociocultural and policy-regulatory environment by ethnicity. Transport policy needs to better recognise the distinct needs of Pacific peoples (and other underserved groups) and provide a low-carbon transport environment that supports their needs without increasing transport inequity.

