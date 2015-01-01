|
Foissaud N, Gioldasis C, Tamura S, Christoforou Z, Farhi N. J. Transp. Geogr. 2022; 100: e103335.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
The emergence and growing popularity of e-scooters has created the need for researchers, policy-makers and urban planners to better understand user behaviors and travel patterns. In this paper, we examine the spatiotemporal patterns of e-scooter trips in 4 European cities: Paris, Malaga, Bordeaux, and Hamburg. We use a GPS dataset which includes position coordinates crossed with the country of registration of the user's bank card.
E-scooters; Free-floating; GPS; Micromobility; Spatiotemporal analysis