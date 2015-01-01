SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Hopkins D, Schwanen T. J. Transp. Geogr. 2022; 102: e103377.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.jtrangeo.2022.103377

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Much research is dependent on the willingness of participants to give up their time - whether renumerated or not - and engage with the activities we have designed such as interviews, surveys, writing diaries, and taking photos. We talk about social research being dependent on 'self-selection', but we say less about what happens when the people with whom we wish to engage do not agree to do so; when we are unable to get the insights we need to answer our research questions or respond to our research aims. In this Viewpoint, we discuss three interconnected methodological themes: locating and accessing participants, participant self-selection and identification in the context of the research, and topical fatigue. We discuss these themes in relation to recent developments in transport and the rise of autonomous vehicles in particular.


Language: en

Keywords

Connected and autonomous vehicles; Fatigue; Participation; Qualitative research; Recruitment; Sampling

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print