Abstract

Introduction

North-central British Columbia is home to two species of deer and three subspecies of moose. In north-central British Columbia, between 2006 and 2010, over 8900 deer and 3100 moose vehicle collisions were reported to the Insurance Corporation of British Columbia. The actual number of these collisions is estimated to be even larger due to underreporting. Wildlife vehicle collisions can result in: injury/death to both the people and animal(s) involved in the collision, the need for first responders, healthcare system costs, vehicle damages, repair costs, and more. Through the use of a survey, we compared and contrasted the physical and emotional impacts resulting from moose and deer vehicle collisions. Additionally, we determined the actions of first responders directly following the collision and the variety of healthcare services accessed by those involved in the collision.

Methods

To answer our questions regarding the emotional and physical impacts resulting from a wildlife vehicle collision, we used a survey composed of open- and closed-ended questions delivered to individuals involved in a collision with a deer (n = 47) or moose (n = 52) in north-central British Columbia. Survey responses were collected online and in person.

Results and Conclusions

Our findings suggest that vehicle collisions with moose result in relatively more injuries and a higher usage of healthcare resources and providers than collisions with deer. Collisions with moose required a significantly higher response by first responders (pˆ = 0.53, z = −5.5, P <0.001). Our findings indicated that the emotional impacts of moose and deer vehicle collisions, however, are quite similar, with about half of both groups reporting feeling anxious when reminded of the collision (pˆ = 0.47, z = −0.5, P < 0.30). Our findings help to clarify the physical and emotional impacts of vehicle collisions with moose and deer and provide a more accurate depiction of the range of emergency and healthcare services/providers accessed by those involved.

