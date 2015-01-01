|
Bhuiya MMR, Hasan DMMU, Jones DS. J. Transp. Health 2022; 24: e101323.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
This study explores how poor accessibility conditions of the built environment and transport system influences decision-making regarding regular and occasional trips of Movement Challenged Persons (MCPs) in Dhaka, Bangladesh. It explain show MCPs appropriate their mobility in a challenging context with the help family members which causes physical, financial, and other challenges for the supporting persons. Information on travel modes, travel time, destination and distance, and cost for trips made by MCPs and all accompanying family members have been collected through travel diaries of ten MCPs and their family members.
Language: en
Accessibility; Appropriation; Competence; Dhaka; Disability; Mobility; Movement Challenged Person (MCP)