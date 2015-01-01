|
Citation
Radun I, Radun J, Kaistinen J, Wedenoja J, Lajunen T. J. Transp. Health 2022; 24: e101339.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Personal motor vehicle usage is not typically associated with health benefits in any cost-benefit analysis of different modes of transport. In this study, we explored the usage of personal cars for emergency transport to a hospital or emergency department because of a life-threatening situation. The data for the study were gathered as a part of a larger traffic safety survey. The sample was representative of Finnish-speaking residents older than 15 years (N = 1025). Every seventh (14.2%) respondent reported that someone from their household had used a personal car to transport a person requiring urgent medical attention to a hospital or emergency department. The types of life-threatening situations and reasons for using a personal car in these instances were also reported. We discuss the implications for cost-benefit analyses of this transportation mode.
Language: en
Keywords
Active travel; Cost-benefit analysis; Emergency medical services; Health; Personal car use