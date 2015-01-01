Abstract

BACKGROUND: Pedestrian safety continues to be a major world health issue. Studies have shown that various factors influence pedestrian crossing behavior. These factors include individual characteristics, intersection design, traffic volume, socio-demographic characteristics, and other road user behaviors. The objective of this study is to examine different influences on pedestrians crossing on red as a risky behavior.



Methods:4711 pedestrians in Montreal and Quebec, Canada were observed at 12 intersections. The intersections were selected in each city based on their geometric characteristics and the surrounding built environment. At these 24 intersections, data was collected by randomly observing pedestrians as they crossed towards the on-site observers. Logistic regression models were performed to examine the likelihood of four different dangerous crossing behaviors: 1) start crossing on red, 2) finish on red, 3) finish on red having started on green (or white silhouette), and 4) start and finish on red. The dependent variables were analyzed using pedestrian characteristics, behavior (distractions and head movement), intersection characteristics, and context.



Results: All results reported here are statistically significant at p <0.05.



RESULTS show that males are more likely to start, finish and cross on red than females (OR 1.20). The results of all types of distraction illustrate that they were not statistically associated with risky behavior with one exception: pedestrians who have a cellphone in hand are less likely to start on red (OR 0.59). For intersection characteristics, pedestrian refuge islands on large roads considerably increased risky behavior (OR 40). When the waiting time was short (less than 30 seconds), pedestrians are less likely to start on red (OR 0.20), less likely to finish on red (0.32), and less likely to cross on red (OR 0.10). Elderly individuals were more likely to finish on red, having started on green (OR 4.0).



Conclusions: As a major threat to health, pedestrian risky behavior can be improved by taking all age groups into consideration. The results demonstrate that intersection design and signal phase times are key components for their safety and that cellphone use is not associated with these risky behaviors.

Language: en