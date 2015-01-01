|
Gusti WH, Christie N. J. Transp. Health 2022; 25(Suppl): e101448.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
BACKGROUND: UK motorways are well known for their safety to the motorists, but data showed that they are not on track for Global Vision Zero on road safety. From 2017-2019, fatalities on UK motorways rose by 8% in 2018, but slightly fell by 2% in 2019. Same fluctuation goes for Killed or Seriously Injured (KSI) data. These percentages do not illustrate that KSI on UK motorways will halve by 2025 as Global Vision Zero for road safety aspired. This research study seeks to find the main factors influencing perceived safety and driving confidence on UK motorways. Perceived safety is a feeling when motorist feel safe and driving confidence correlates to enjoy driving without being nervous and making errors. There are 14 independent variables gathered from relevant studies which have possible impact on safety and confidence, include roadside traffic sign, road works, safe area, surrounding Heavy Goods Vehicles, other vehicle's driving behaviour, weather condition, road lighting, hard shoulder, speed limit, overhead signs, police presence, speed cameras, service stations, and glare.
