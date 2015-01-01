Abstract

BACKGROUND: Driving cessation in later life has negative impacts on social participation, suggesting that older non-drivers would need strategies that differ from those of drivers to gain access to places where social activities are conducted. We examined whether travel-related characteristics associated with social participation differed by driving status.



Methods: This cross-sectional study conducted in the two most populous Japanese areas (Tokyo and Yokohama) included 17,364 participants aged 65-84 years (51% men). In 2016 and 2019, we obtained data regarding participants' travel behaviours that are done at least once a week, including walking, cycling, car use as a driver, car use as a passenger, train use, and bus use. We defined social participation as engaging in three social group activities (volunteering, sports, and hobbies) at least once a month. Logistic regression analysis with interaction terms of driving status with another transportation mode was performed, adjusting for covariates, such as socio-economic and demographic variables, medical history, and neighbourhood environments. Subgroup analyses by driving status were conducted despite the presence of interaction, as it yielded useful information about how each transportation mode is associated with social participation.



Results: A total of 29% of participants were car drivers; the proportion of social participation was 49% in drivers and 41% in non-drivers. The proportion of each transportation mode differed between drivers and non-drivers: 76% and 85% for walking, 33% and 38% for cycling, 6% and 15% for car use as a passenger, 49% and 58% for train use, and 37% and 53% for bus use. There was a significant interaction between cycling and driving status. Cycling was associated with 30% (95% CI: 1.12, 1.51) higher odds in drivers and 68% (1.52, 1.85) higher odds of social participation in non-drivers. In the subgroup analyses, train use was associated with 48% (1.28, 1.71) and 54% (1.41, 1.69) higher odds of social participation in drivers and non-drivers, respectively. Bus use was associated with 22% (1.05, 1.41) and 35% (1.23, 1.48) higher odds of social participation in drivers and non-drivers, respectively.



Conclusions: This study found that the characteristics associated with participating in social activities include cycling and public transportation use in both older drivers and non-drivers living in populous areas, and the importance of cycling for non-drivers is emphasised in this context. These findings suggest that the promotion of cycling and providing convenient public transportation would be beneficial for social participation, irrespective of driving status.

Language: en