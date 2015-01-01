Abstract

BACKGROUND: Public transportation is designed to move people worldwide regardless of gender. Different forms of public transport have been used unevenly among different gender groups. The evolution of technology allows the transportation system to diversify. Many years ago, people had no way of traveling besides by foot; however, nowadays, individuals can utilize the subway systems, buses, cars, airplanes, trains, Uber, and Lyft. Most view transportation as a male-dominated field. For instance, majority of airplane pilots and Uber drivers are male. The disparity dates to women working inside the home while men worked outside the home. Women rarely used public transportation. These days, many women feel unsafe using public transportation, and they lack access to opportunities. Women's safety has the largest impact on the disparities amongst men and women within the transportation system. Waiting at bus stops or train stations is dangerous, especially for those who do not have regular work schedules. Therefore, transportation can be difficult for those without vehicles. These factors contribute to the gender disparity within the transportation system.



Methods: However, as new form of transportation system, such as micro mobility, evolves, the discrepancy between males and females reduces. Although there have been many studies that investigated the problems that females facing in public transportation usage, it is still not crystal credit if the different races of females are not using bike share programs less than males. To address the problem, the main goal of this study is to investigate the bike share program usage among different genders and races. In order to have a comprehensive study, we used the latest NHTS data. The statistical analysis was conducted in RStudio software.



Results: The analyses showed that the Among the White population, females had the lowest 30-day average bike share program compared to males. Additionally, White and Asian population have more average number of bike trips compared to the African American population.



Conclusions: This study highlights the importance that the transportation system needs to get evaluated and revised annually to best suit the population and to reduce gender discrepancy. Furthermore, this study provides a deeper insight into micro mobility public transportation usage behavior among different gender in the U.S., which can assist the decision-makers and city planners in prioritizing investment in bike infrastructure.

