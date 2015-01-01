Abstract

Introduction

This study aimed to compare the physical and health profiles between public transport users and frequent drivers in South Africa.

Methods

Data was gathered through participants completing an online survey questionnaire through Google Forms, adapted from the validated International Physical Activity Questionnaire (IPAQ). The results were gathered and cleaned in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet format and uploaded to SPSS (Version 26, IBM). Descriptive and inferential (Chi-square and independent t-tests) statistics were conducted using wth the level of significance set at p < 0.05.

Results

A cohort of 94 people, aged between 18 and 50, completed the survey and from the total, 58.5% used public transport, 37.2% used motor vehicles, and only 4.3% used active transport (cycling or walking). Public transportation users averaged more minutes spent on vigorous physical activities with 38.47 (51.937) minutes per day compared to drivers averaging 14.89 (40.511) minutes per day (p = 0.004). What was interesting was the number of minutes spent seated on weekends; individuals who used public transport spent an average of 18.53 (21.031) minutes sitting whilst people who drove often, spent an average of 9.47 (16.831) minutes (less time) sitting (p = 0.001). The findings above support the fact that public transport using individuals tend to sit during the weekends, for more hours with an average of 5.94 (4.393) hours per week. Those who drove regularly averaged 4.59 (2.426) hours per week (p = 0.004)

Conclusions

This study demonstrates that people who use public transport have marginally better physical and health profiles than those who drive in South Africa. Further research is required among other low-to middle-income countries to document similar comparisons using objective measures.

