PURPOSE

Bicycling as a form of active travel (AT) can provide substantial health benefits for all populations, regardless of age, gender, race/ethnicity, or sexual orientation. Despite these known benefits, disparities and inequities in bicycling are still shown in many underserved community populations. Community bicycle coalitions and advocacy organizations are considered to be a key resource for increasing bicycling throughout U.S. communities. This study aimed to understand coalition's capacity (ability to identify, mobilize, and address problems) for programming to underserved populations (racial/ethnic minorities, women, low-income, youth, LGBTQ + communities) in their community.



Methods

U.S. bicycle coalitions affiliated with the League of American Bicyclists were invited to participate in an online survey via email. The survey, grounded in a community organizing framework, addressed basic information about the coalition's functioning, community demographics, barriers/desired tools to reaching underserved populations, priorities, important outcomes of coalition's advocacy work, as well as a variety of other bicycle-related equity questions for specific populations.



Results

Geographically dispersed coalitions (n = 71) completed the survey. On average, participants stated a lack of programming in underserved populations compared to the general population, and also stated many barriers/desired tools for reaching underserved populations. On average, coalitions also ranked the importance of equity low, and ranked 'providing equitable opportunities' as a low priority.



Conclusion

The capacity for delivering programming to underserved populations throughout the community is lacking. In order to address bicycling disparities among underserved community populations, bicycle coalitions should attempt to implement strategies to provide equitable programming.

