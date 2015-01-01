|
Sun S, Xia Y. J. Transp. Health 2022; 25: e101374.
Electrified bicycles have gained worldwide popularity for their low-cost, energy-efficient, and environmental-friendly advantages, but the unpredicted steep-rising ownership also raises safety and regulation concerns. We investigated current safety situations and the unique cycling characteristics of electrified bicycles in China, and found that simply widening the non-motor lanes would increase the corresponding traffic capacity exponentially, as well as decrease potential traffic conflicts and promotes safely cycling behaviors.
Active travel; Electrified bicycle; Non-motor safety; Numerical simulation; Traffic planning