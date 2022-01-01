Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to investigate the developmental trajectory of adolescents' aggression and the role of the Five-Factor Model (FFM) traits during the transition to college.



METHOD: A sample of 973 Chinese college freshmen (73.9% females) was recruited to complete the Neuroticism-Extraversion-Openness (NEO) Five-Factor Inventory and Aggression Questionnaire with a short-term longitudinal research design across four waves with an interval of 1 month between waves. We calculated bivariate relations between FFM traits and Physical and Verbal Aggression at each time point, and latent growth models were computed to examine the trajectory of aggression over the first 4 months of college.



RESULTS: Results indicated that (a) Agreeableness displayed large and negative bivariate relations to Physical and Verbal Aggression (r = −.32 to −.48 and r = −.38 to −.47, respectively); (b) Physical Aggression showed an increased linear trajectory across the four waves, while Verbal Aggression showed a decreased linear trajectory (S =.02 and S = −.02, respectively); (c) high Neuroticism was associated with a larger increase in Physical Aggression and a smaller decrease in Verbal Aggression over time (β =.21 and β =.16, respectively); and (d) males obtained larger relations between Neuroticism and trajectories of Verbal Aggression than females (β =.44 and β =.10, respectively).



CONCLUSIONS: Our findings highlight the role of multiple personality traits in predicting aggressive behavior during a key transitional period.

