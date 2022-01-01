|
Citation
|
Moss L, Ward LM, Overstreet NM. Psychol. Violence 2022; 12(2): 63-73.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, American Psychological Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Although mainstream media consumption has been found to predict a greater acceptance of intimate partner violence (IPV), little is known about the specific mechanisms that connect these forces. Understanding this connection is particularly relevant for Black Americans, because heterosexual Black women report higher rates of IPV compared to women of other races, and Black Americans consume more media than the general population. The purpose of this study was to (a): investigate whether media exposure is associated with greater IPV acceptance in Black young adults; and (b) examine if three cognitions--traditional gender roles, sexual objectification, and two stereotypes about Black women--mediate the association between media exposure and IPV acceptance.
Language: en