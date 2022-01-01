Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Although mainstream media consumption has been found to predict a greater acceptance of intimate partner violence (IPV), little is known about the specific mechanisms that connect these forces. Understanding this connection is particularly relevant for Black Americans, because heterosexual Black women report higher rates of IPV compared to women of other races, and Black Americans consume more media than the general population. The purpose of this study was to (a): investigate whether media exposure is associated with greater IPV acceptance in Black young adults; and (b) examine if three cognitions--traditional gender roles, sexual objectification, and two stereotypes about Black women--mediate the association between media exposure and IPV acceptance.



METHOD: We surveyed 369 Black young adults (aged 18-40) using Qualtrics Panels, investigating their consumption of movies, music videos, and 52 popular television programs, their gendered cognitions, and their acceptance of IPV.



RESULTS: Path analyses indicated that greater exposure to television and music videos, but not movies, was indirectly linked to acceptance of IPV through greater endorsement of traditional gender roles, sexual objectification of women, and stereotypes about Black women. Popular television and movie exposure were directly associated with IPV acceptance.



CONCLUSIONS: Understanding connections between media exposure and IPV acceptance can offer significant insight into an urgent public health issue. These results indicated that potential interventions such as critical media literacy programs might be useful for ameliorating media contributions to problematic relationship beliefs among Black young adults. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en