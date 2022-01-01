Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Very little research has been conducted on intimate partner violence (IPV) against Chinese immigrant women living in the United States, including qualitative explorations of the lived experiences of IPV among Chinese immigrant survivors. This study presents Chinese immigrant women's experiences of IPV and its mental health consequences, with a focus on the roles of traditional culture, immigration, and acculturation in survivors' experiences.



METHOD: Phone interviews were conducted with 20 Chinese immigrant women living in the United States who had experienced IPV during the past year. Participants' mean age was 29 years; they were recruited via social network sites.



RESULTS: Almost all participants reported emotional abuse, three reported physical violence, and one reported sexual violence. They experienced "cold violence" frequently, and they described how IPV tortured them mentally. The women shared their thoughts on how their experiences of IPV were shaped by traditional Chinese patriarchal family structure, immigration, financial and legal dependence on their abuser, adjustment to life in the United States, and social isolation.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a need for further research on the prevalence, causes, and consequences of "cold violence" and the development and validation of measures for this type of abuse. It is important to consider culture, immigration, and acculturation in services for Chinese immigrant women who experience IPV. Culturally appropriate, accessible services are needed to meet these women's needs. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2022 APA, all rights reserved)

Language: en