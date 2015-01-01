|
Shura RD, Yoash-Gantz RE, Pickett TC, McDonald SD, Tupler LA. Psychol. Inj. Law 2021; 14(4): 257-268.
Abstract
The purpose of this study was to evaluate relationships among the Word Memory Test (WMT), symptom validity test (SVT) indices of the Personality Assessment Inventory (PAI), history of mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI), and posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptom burden. Participants were postdeployment, predominantly male (88.5%) veterans (N = 417) who completed a neurocognition study that included the WMT and PAI. Correlations, chi-square analyses, and ANOVAs were used for analyses.
Keywords
Performance validity; Personality Assessment Inventory; Symptom validity; Veteran; Word Memory Test