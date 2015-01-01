|
Citation
|
Park Y, Lee GJ, Lee MA, Choi KK, Gwak J, Hyun SY, Jeon YB, Yoon YC, Lee J, Yu B. J. Korean Soc. Traumatol. 2021; 34(4): 225-232.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Korean Society of Traumatology)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE Trauma is the top cause of death in people under 45 years of age. Deaths from severe trauma can have a negative economic impact due to the loss of people belonging to socio-economically active age groups. Therefore, efforts to reduce the mortality rate of trauma patients are essential. The purpose of this study was to investigate preventable mortality in trauma patients and to identify factors and healthcare-related challenges affecting mortality. Ultimately, these findings will help to improve the quality of trauma care.
Language: en